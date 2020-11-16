Advanced search

Have you seen this missing St Albans teenager?

PUBLISHED: 15:17 16 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:01 16 November 2020

Can you help find this missing teenager from St Albans? Picture: Herts police

Can you help police to trace a teenage boy who has gone missing from St Albans?

Abdul Khaher, 16, is described as being 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, with short black hair.

He could be wearing a black puffer jacket and black tracksuit.

If you have seen Abdul since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101.

If you believe you are with Abdul now or have seen him in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.

