'Motor history brought to life' as Hertfordshire Motor Show returns to Knebworth

PUBLISHED: 13:25 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:25 27 August 2019

Knebworth House, Classic Car Show and Herts Motorshow. Picture: Melissa Page.

Archant

The Hertfordshire Motor Show returned to Knebworth House at the weekend for the third year running.

The Archant-run show is presented in association with the Classic Car Show, which is now in its 29th year, and more than 10,000 people attended over the bank holiday weekend.

Classic Car Show organiser Stephen Smith said: "The weather was very kind to us - almost too kind.

"We had just over 1,000 vehicles on display over the two days. I think the sweltering heat meant the biggest queues we saw were for ice cream, but we did manage to keep everybody entertained all around the arena.

"Brian Page, our main commentator, is very knowledgeable. We bring motor history to life."

The oldest vehicle on display was a motorcar from 1921, and awards were given out for 'best in show' and one 'masterclass' winner. There was also a 'Decibel Duel' where members of the public could help identify the loudest car on the site.

