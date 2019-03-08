Advanced search

Creators of business zone in St Albans and Hemel Hempstead holding strategy consultation

PUBLISHED: 17:00 22 September 2019

Mark Bretton heads the Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership

The creators of a business zone across St Albans and Hemel Hempstead are asking for the public's view on how to drive up the county's economic productivity.

The Hertfordshire Innovation Quarter (IQ) is an agritech and modern construction business zone which forms the commercial part of the Hemel Garden Communities development and also features in the St Albans Local Plan.

It is a three million sq ft site straddling the Dacorum Borough Council border and three proposed settlements in Redbourn ward.

Now the Hertfordshire LEP, who developed the IQ, is holding a consultation on its Local Industrial Strategy.

The draft document sets out a suggested 'economic roadmap' for Hertfordshire, including policies to address an increase in house building.

Hertfordshire LEP chair Mark Bretton said: "This draft sets out future scenarios based on extensive analysis and engagement carried out by the LEP over nearly two years and represents one of the biggest opportunities yet to alter the county's future economic path.

"Your views are vital to ensure that collectively we secure the best deal for the county and make the economy as resilient as possible."

Since 2018 Hertfordshire LEP has been gathering evidence for the draft, including holding a series of debates about the nature of the county's economy, work meetings with key partners, and a survey of around 450 companies conducted by the University of Hertfordshire's Business School.

It also researched digital infrastructure, inward investment, innovation and social enterprise.

Former Business and Industry Minister, Richard Harrington, said: "Through the development of a Local Industrial Strategy, Hertfordshire is building on its strong history of innovation to unlock the region's full potential to create new jobs and opportunities.

"Spearheaded by Hertfordshire LEP, businesses, academia, and public sector partners across the county will be able to share their expertise to boost productivity and the local economy."

Take part in the consultation until October 7 at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/HertsLIS.

