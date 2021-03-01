News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Send us photos of your exotic pets!

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 12:15 PM March 1, 2021   
Please send us pictures of your deadly pets.

Please send us pictures of your deadly pets. - Credit: Born Free

Are you living next door to one of the most deadly animals in the world? 

A new survey by conservation charity Born Free has revealed that of nearly 4,000 dangerous wild animals being privately kept in Britain some 104 are living in Hertfordshire.

The research reviewed the number of Dangerous Wild Animals (DWA) Act licences granted by local authorities in 2020 across the UK.

Local authorities in Hertfordshire revealed that the licences granted cover 104 dangerous wild animals residing in the county of which there are at least 15 venomous snakes including saw-scaled vipers, a Chinese spitting cobra, and a Western diamondback rattlesnake.

Born Free

Send us in pics of your deadly pets. - Credit: Born Free

The  report revealed four crocodilians including Mississippi alligators and 67 cats including 10 pumas, two Amur leopards, three cheetahs, a jaguar and a snow leopard. 

You may also want to watch:

The county's animal residents also include five scorpions, four venomous lizards and two ring-tailed lemurs.  

Perhaps the most shocking find of all is the two camels living here in Hertfordshire.

Most Read

  1. 1 St Albans support Asian women through lockdown struggles
  2. 2 Council tax to rise in county after 'extraordinary' year
  3. 3 Drive-in cinema, comedy and music coming to Hertfordshire Showground
  1. 4 CCTV appeal after £100,000 worth of vehicles destroyed in arson attack
  2. 5 New community hub set to become a reality at last
  3. 6 Residents' misery after disruption on former Butterfly World site
  4. 7 Work set to begin on new Clarence Park playground
  5. 8 Call for 20mph speed limits across district wins council support
  6. 9 Tributes paid following death of 'warm and polite' Redbourn councillor
  7. 10 Special report: An insight into dog theft in Hertfordshire

If you have an exotic pet you'd like us to feature, please email a photo and details to anne.suslak@archant.co.uk


St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Batchwood Hall

NHS

Batchwood Hall COVID vaccine team warn of potential scam call

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Marshals Drive is one of St Albans' most exclusive addresses. Picture: Archant

St Albans named among UK's million-pound property hotspots

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
Bim Afolami has been vocal about his objections to proposed redevelopments due to the impact on surrounding residents. Pictur...

Harpenden receives high praise from Health Secretary over vaccine

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
The King's School, Harpenden

Education News | Poll

What to expect with pupils heading back to the classroom

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus