Teens fundraise for Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline in wake of coronavirus

Emily Bloomfield and Jess Simons have rasied more than £500 for Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline. Picture: Courtesy of Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline. Archant

Two St Albans teens have raised more than £500 for the Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline in a bid to help those suffering in the midst of the coronavirus lockdown.

Emily Bloomfield, 16, and Jess Simons, 17, have been busy taking on running challenges, covering 125km between them.

Emily said: “We wanted to do what we could to help support those who might be suffering the most during lockdown, and it was important to us to support the amazing work of the helpline.”

Chair of Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline Chris Roach said: “We are so grateful to Emily and Jess for raising such a great sum of money for us. It will help to keep our helpline as a free service for anyone affected by domestic abuse and raise awareness of our number across the whole county.”

In total, they’ve raised £574. To add to Emily and Jess’ total go to bit.ly/2ZsX9pK.

For the support of the helpline, call 08 088 088 088 Monday to Friday 9am to 9pm, or 9am to 4pm on weekend.

You can also email Kim@mailpurple.com www.hertsdomesticabusehelpline.org for confidential support.