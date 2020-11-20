Advanced search

Walking and cycling set to be improved with clearer 20mph guidance on Hertfordshire roads

PUBLISHED: 15:00 21 November 2020

The strategy includes a framework for setting speed limits more consistently across Hertfordshire. Picture: Danny Loo

The strategy includes a framework for setting speed limits more consistently across Hertfordshire. Picture: Danny Loo

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Over the summer, Herts county council consulted on an updated strategy for setting speed limits on the county’s roads, including clearer guidance on the introduction of 20mph areas that aim to improve conditions for people walking and cycling.

The strategy includes a framework for setting speed limits so that they are more consistently applied across the road network, reflecting the design of the road and the way it is used, as well as guidelines on the measures that can be used to reinforce those limits, such as traffic calming, signing and technology.

Following the consultation, the speed management strategy was debated at the county council’s highways and environment cabinet panel, and will now go to the council’s cabinet to be formally adopted.

Cllr Phil Bibby, cabinet member for highways and environment, said: “We want Hertfordshire’s roads to be safe for all road users, and making sure we have the right speed limits in the right places is an important part of that.

“In particular, we want people to feel safe walking and cycling, and to make sure that residential areas and town centres feel like safe and pleasant places.”

You may also want to watch:

Liberal Democrat county councillors proposed an amendment allowing 20mph limits in all suitable residential roads, but Conservative councillors voted this down.

The Lib Dem spokesperson for growth, infrastructure planning and economy councillor Steve Jarvis: “The council says that it wants more people to walk and cycle but that depends on making people feel safer when doing this. Although 20mph limits don’t make everyone drive at 20mph, the evidence shows that they do reduce traffic speeds.

“Every county councillor knows of roads and neighbourhoods where there is widespread support for speed reduction. Yet it seems that the Conservatives want to make it as difficult and expensive as possible to introduce 20mph limits that make our roads safer.

“Most residents will regard the new suggestion that if drivers don’t obey the speed limit then the limit should be increased as ridiculous.

“Other councils have introduced widespread 20mph limits on residential roads in towns and villages without expensive and intrusive traffic calming. There is no reason why Hertfordshire should not do the same.”

The strategy supports the county council’s local transport plan, which sets out the vision for transport in Hertfordshire, and in particular how active travel such as walking and cycling can play a bigger role in helping people get around.

The highways and environment cabinet panel papers, including the speed management strategy, are on HCC’s website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Does amateur footage show ‘St Albans Big Cat’ at Oaklands College?

Has a lynx been prowling Oaklands College in St Albans?

Charge for green waste collections in St Albans due to coronavirus budget crisis

St Albans district council could introduce charges for green waste collection. Picture: St Albans district council

Couple rearrange wedding in three days to avoid lockdown axe

They brought their Wheathampstead wedding forward to avoid lockdown. Picture: Tessa Clark

Have you seen this missing St Albans teenager?

Can you help find this missing teenager from St Albans? Picture: Herts police

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Does amateur footage show ‘St Albans Big Cat’ at Oaklands College?

Has a lynx been prowling Oaklands College in St Albans?

Charge for green waste collections in St Albans due to coronavirus budget crisis

St Albans district council could introduce charges for green waste collection. Picture: St Albans district council

Couple rearrange wedding in three days to avoid lockdown axe

They brought their Wheathampstead wedding forward to avoid lockdown. Picture: Tessa Clark

Have you seen this missing St Albans teenager?

Can you help find this missing teenager from St Albans? Picture: Herts police

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Walking and cycling set to be improved with clearer 20mph guidance on Hertfordshire roads

The strategy includes a framework for setting speed limits more consistently across Hertfordshire. Picture: Danny Loo

It’s OK To Say launches Christmas song campaign

It's OK To Say's Stacey Turner with the charity's bear mascot.

Hertfordshire care workers’ outstanding achievements celebrated in annual awards

Images from the individually held awards were displayed at the main event, held on Friday (November 20). Picture: HCPA

Donations come flooding in after ‘beautiful Sadie’ dies in choking incident

Radlett Reform Synagogue on Watling St, Radlett, which houses Mini Learners Nursery where the incident happened on November 12. Picture: Google Street View

St Albans’ Polar Bear Plunge is back with a splash!

This year, participants are to subsititute plunging into the ice cold water of St Albans Sub Aqua Club outdoor pool with an ice bucket challenge. Picture: Earthworks St Albans