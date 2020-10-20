These are the St Albans neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid-19 infection rates

Coronavirus cases are falling across the St Albans district, but rising in and around the city centre. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Richard Johnson Getty Images/iStockphoto/Richard Johnson

New data has shown large variations in coronavirus infection rates across St Albans, with cases falling in some areas, yet numbers doubling in others.

The latest government figures, for the week up to October 14, show there were 99 new confirmed cases across the district.

The data recorded an overall drop of 24 per cent in the St Albans case rate. However, it remains above the UK average with 66.7 new infections per 100,000 people.

Infections rates in all communities are converted into a per-100,000 people measurement, so they can be directly compared.

The data shows that whilst infection rates dropped in many parts of the district, others saw cases starting to rise.

The highest infection rate was in Colney Heath and Tyttenhanger, where cases doubled compared to the previous week.

The community saw 10 new cases confirmed that week, with its infection rate rising to 156 cases per 100,000 people.

The second-highest infection rate was in Bricket Wood and Chiswell Green, which straddles the border between St Albans and Hertsmere.

Nine new cases were recorded there which, despite being down almost a third on the week before, still gave the area an infection rate of 114 per 100,000.

In third place was Clarence Park, which also recorded nine new cases and had an infection rate of 109 cases per 100,000.

In the north west of the district, cases had dropped at significant rates.

Harpenden North saw a 62pc decrease on the previous week, Harpenden East fell by 63pc and Harpenden Town by 40pc.

But in the Harpenden Common neighbourhood there were five new cases, compared to two the prior week, amounting to a 150pc rise.

The largest week-on-week increase was in St Albans Central, where eight new cases saw a 167pc increase. The town centre area now has an infection rate of 88 cases per 100,000 people.

Other places with rising cases were London Colney, with 7 new cases (a 17pc increase), and The Camp and Cunningham with five cases (a 25pc rise).

The district’s lowest incidence of new cases was south of St Albans town centre, including Cottonmill and St Julians, where fewer than three new infections were detected.