Herts Chalk Walk art brings joy to St Albans

Mum of three Zoe has been using the lockdown experience of practice her art skills. Picture: Routes and Froots Archant

A St Albans artist has found a new canvas in the paths and streets of Marshalswick in a bid to help others get creative during the coronavirus lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Zoe is now encouraging others to get involed and is using the popularity of the scheme to raise money for Mind in Mid Herts. Picture: Maccy Harrington Zoe is now encouraging others to get involed and is using the popularity of the scheme to raise money for Mind in Mid Herts. Picture: Maccy Harrington

Mum-of-three Zoe Andrews has been painting chalk chracters from her childrens’s favourite books, including The Hungry Caterpillar and Winnie the Pooh.

She has complated portraits of local NHS workers, surprise birthday Peppa Pigs for the kids and thank you messages to school teachers.

Zoe said: “I just started doing them one day. I live in a flat with three kids, one of whom is autistic.

“We just needed to get out and find a way to keep sane like everyone.

Zoe Andrews has been turning our favourite characters into chalk artwork. Picture: Dawn Cruickshank Zoe Andrews has been turning our favourite characters into chalk artwork. Picture: Dawn Cruickshank

“I’ve always loved the idea of art as therapy and do it with my kids, though I never learnt it professionally.

“The five year dream would be to have a van and drive round to hospitals or other high-stress work places and offer light relief art sessions to help people’s mental health.

“I started doing these and am seeing how happy it’s making people – including myself – so have continued and it’s growing.”

You may also want to watch:

Zoe’s creations can take up to three hours to produce, and she has started marking them with the hashtag #HertsChalkWalk, which she used when posting pictures on her new social media platforms.

Her posts urge people to head outside with a chalk and paint their own as a way of supporting key workers and helping people’s mental health.

Responses from Bushey and Potters Bar and further have come so far.

As a result, Zoe has started a competition to raise funds for Mind in Mid Herts.

Mind in Mid Herts is a mental health charity which runs workshops and other types of support to residents in Hertfordshire.

As a result of the lockdown, Mind has closed its centres in the county, but is still offering live online workshops and is giving free support to NHS workers.

To see more examples of Zoe’s work, search Herts Chalk Walk on Facebook or Instagram.

Those hoping to get involved in the competition must redesign the cover of their favourite story book in chalk and email the pictures, as well as your name, age and town to hertschalkwalk@gmail.com by May 24.

To find out more about Mind in Mid Herts, go to mindinmidherts.org.uk.