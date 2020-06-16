Advanced search

Herts Chalk Walk in St Albans makes £800 boost for Mind charity

PUBLISHED: 11:26 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:26 16 June 2020

Herts Chalk Walk in St Albans has raised £800 for Mind in Mid Herts. Picture: Herts Chalk Walk

Herts Chalk Walk in St Albans has raised £800 for Mind in Mid Herts. Picture: Herts Chalk Walk

Archant

Herts Chalk Walk – a creative initiative which has brought our favourite characters to the streets of St Albans – has raised more than £800 for Mind in Mid Herts.

Herts Chalk Walk in St Albans has raised £800 for Mind in Mid Herts. Picture: Herts Chalk WalkHerts Chalk Walk in St Albans has raised £800 for Mind in Mid Herts. Picture: Herts Chalk Walk

The group was set up by artist and former Mind service user Zoe Andrews as a way of lifting the spirits of key workers, as the country made its way through the peak of the coronavirus,

As the Facebook group began to gain a lot of interest, Zoe decided to use the platform to fundraise for the mental health charity.

She said: “I wanted to do something to show my support for our key workers, something that could include the whole community.

“Being a mum who’s only recently been diagnosed with EUPD – emotionally unstable personality disorder – after years of trying to find the right support, I’m on a mission to remove the stigma of mental health, especially within the family setting, raise awareness about the services available and remind people that we need to take care of our own minds in order to be able to help others – you cannot pour from an empty jug.

Herts Chalk Walk in St Albans has raised £800 for Mind in Mid Herts. Picture: Herts Chalk WalkHerts Chalk Walk in St Albans has raised £800 for Mind in Mid Herts. Picture: Herts Chalk Walk

You may also want to watch:

“I never thought I would raise anywhere near what I’ve managed to. I am thankful to the people in my community for their donations and owe my life to the people at Mind in Mid Herts, who helped me in the past to discover who I am today, and that’s why I chose to raise money for them.”

A member and moderator of Herts Chalk Walk, Katharine Harper has also been taking to the streets to contribute her drawings.

In addition, she took up her own personal challenge of completing 25 pushups for 25 days, raising both awareness for mental health and funds for Mind in Mid Herts.

Herts Chalk Walk in St Albans has raised £800 for Mind in Mid Herts. Picture: Herts Chalk WalkHerts Chalk Walk in St Albans has raised £800 for Mind in Mid Herts. Picture: Herts Chalk Walk

Katharine said: “I’ve gone from not being able to do one full press up to 25 nearly OK ones, raising awareness for suicide risk, PTSD and mental health issues. Remember, it’s OK not to be OK.

“It’s not weak to speak up if you’re struggling. Thank you if you’re talking about mental health! We’ve raised over £100 so thank you if you donated.”

Access and engagement manager at Mind, Adele Hemmings, added: “The support we have gained from the community has truly been inspiring, it really means a lot to us and the people we are supporting.”

If you’d like to donate to Katharine’s fundraiser, you can still do so at justgiving.com/fundraising/katharine-harper6.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Two St Albans boys clean up Verulamium Park rubbish

St Albans boys collected bags of rubbish on Sunday morning in Verulamium Park. Photo: James Nicholson

Property Spotlight: A unique barn conversion close to St Albans and Harpenden

Riverside Barn, Redbourn Road, St Albans. Picture: Northwood

Anxiety mounts for St Albans couple fearing Grenfell-style cladding

Chris and Lisa Rogers have raised concerns over the cladding on their building, Opus House. Picture: Supplied

St Albans is buzzing as shops reopen post-lockdown

Herts Ad reporter Laura Bill went out and about in St Albans to see what the new shopping experience was like. Photo: Laura Bill

Man arrested for assault at St Albans kebab shop

Police investigations are ongoing at this time. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Two St Albans boys clean up Verulamium Park rubbish

St Albans boys collected bags of rubbish on Sunday morning in Verulamium Park. Photo: James Nicholson

Property Spotlight: A unique barn conversion close to St Albans and Harpenden

Riverside Barn, Redbourn Road, St Albans. Picture: Northwood

Anxiety mounts for St Albans couple fearing Grenfell-style cladding

Chris and Lisa Rogers have raised concerns over the cladding on their building, Opus House. Picture: Supplied

St Albans is buzzing as shops reopen post-lockdown

Herts Ad reporter Laura Bill went out and about in St Albans to see what the new shopping experience was like. Photo: Laura Bill

Man arrested for assault at St Albans kebab shop

Police investigations are ongoing at this time. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans school puts together lockdown music video

The Beaumont School community has produced a lockdown video. Photo: Supplied

Markets, Manor and more as foodie favourites return

The Chimney Cakes stall at St Albans Farmers' Market.

Herts Chalk Walk in St Albans makes £800 boost for Mind charity

Herts Chalk Walk in St Albans has raised £800 for Mind in Mid Herts. Picture: Herts Chalk Walk

Man arrested for assault at St Albans kebab shop

Police investigations are ongoing at this time. Picture: Archant

Expert View: Encouraging signs for the St Albans property market

Mark Shearing of Putterills, who have offices in St Albans, Stevenage, Hitchin, Knebworth and Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Hannah Couzens
Drive 24