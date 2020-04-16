Advanced search

Police issue crime prevention advice to closed businesses

PUBLISHED: 09:31 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:31 16 April 2020

How to protect your business premises under coronavirus lockdown.

Due to the increase of empty premises across the country as we battle the spread of coronavirus, Herts police is offering crime prevention advice to business owners.

While there has been no increase in these premises being targeted, police still want to ensure any property or valuable equipment remains secure.

Inspector Nicola Dean from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Crime Reduction Unit said: “During this uncertain time, when lots of shops, warehouses and other business premises are unoccupied, it can leave them vulnerable to criminal activity.

“Small businesses that have less security are particularly at risk as losing valuable stock or equipment or damage to premises could seriously impact on their business.”

To help keep your business secure Hertfordshire Constabulary advises:

• Test your alarm, ensure it is monitored and fully operational

• Identify and rectify any vulnerable areas. Ensure security gates, bollards and fire exit doors have been secured.

• Ensure service doors are closed and locked when not in use.

• Ensure contact details for staff and key holders are up to date.

• Consider moving high value items into secured stockrooms and out of view.

• Ensure keys to the premises or other venues are not left inside and are instead with dedicated key holders.

• Consider timer switches or ensure sufficient lighting is left on at the premises/surrounding area.

• Ensure there are no combustible materials left in the proximity of the building - consider the risk of arson.

• Review your CCTV to confirm it is operational, provides good quality images and is positioned to cover as much of the store’s public and private areas. Consider a mobile phone app that allows connectivity and a vocal capacity to engage with any intruder.

• Ensure that no cash is retained on the premises overnight (leave signage to this effect) or store in a security accredited safe bolted to the floor.

For more crime prevention advice visit herts,police.uk/crimeprevention.

If you have any information about a burglar or a burglary, call 101. If you suspect a burglary is in progress, call 999.

