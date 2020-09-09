Advanced search

Hertfordshire Business Awards will return bigger and better in 2021, promise organisers

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:25 09 September 2020

The 2019 Hertfordshire Business Awards winners.

The 2019 Hertfordshire Business Awards winners.

Archant

After intense deliberation, the difficult decision has been made to cancel this year’s Hertfordshire Business Awards.

The events team at Archant, publishers of the Herts Advertiser, Welwyn Hatfield Times, Comet and the Royston Crow, have been closely monitoring the growing concerns surrounding COVID-19, in case it became untenable to continue with the awards ceremony at Knebworth Barns on November 26.

But with their primary responsibility being to maintain the health and wellbeing of the awards community - specifically sponsors, staff and event attendees - it was apparent that the event could not go ahead.

The 2019 ceremony saw proud business owners filling the marquee and enjoying bubbly, a three-course meal, and a range of entertainment - but none of this would be possible this year with the current social distancing measures in place.

Herts and Cambs group editor Matt Adams said the decision was “gutting”, but the best course of action to take.

You may also want to watch:

“When we weighed up our awards versus the health and safety of our community unfortunately there was only one course of action to take.

“We all know how much the business community enjoys coming together to celebrate everything that is great about Hertfordshire, but as you are all aware, the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve rapidly and it is important that we take the advice of our government authorities.

“While this was a gutting decision to have to make I am confident that we will be back in 2021 where our event will be bigger and better than ever before.”

Matt added: “The quality of the award entries this year was, as always, very impressive and would like to thank those who took the time to enter.

“We look forward to seeing those businesses taking part in our 2021 awards.

“I would also like to thank our sponsors who have supported us throughout the COVID-19 crisis, their comment to our awards has been un-wavering.”

If you are interested in sponsoring or supporting the 2021 Business Awards please contact events manager Joe Quinn on 01438 866023 or Joe.Quinn@archant.co.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man stabbed in St Albans - receives life-threatening injuries

Police attended the scene of the stabbing in the Hill End Lane area of St Albans.

Revealed: Where 15,000 new homes could be built around St Albans

As government inspectors throw out St Albans Council's Local Plan, Archant Investigations Unit has produced an interactive map showing all the major housing developments it included.

St Albans restaurant re-opening delayed by flood

The flood damaged the newly refurbished bar area of the Greek restaurant in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

St Albans Cathedral brings visitors face-to-face with abbot from 1400s

A facial reconstruction of John of Wheathampstead. Picture: Liverpool John Moores University and Facelab

Hertsmere has highest Coronavirus positive tests in East of England

There are now more cases in Hertsmere than any other local authority area in East of England. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man stabbed in St Albans - receives life-threatening injuries

Police attended the scene of the stabbing in the Hill End Lane area of St Albans.

Revealed: Where 15,000 new homes could be built around St Albans

As government inspectors throw out St Albans Council's Local Plan, Archant Investigations Unit has produced an interactive map showing all the major housing developments it included.

St Albans restaurant re-opening delayed by flood

The flood damaged the newly refurbished bar area of the Greek restaurant in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

St Albans Cathedral brings visitors face-to-face with abbot from 1400s

A facial reconstruction of John of Wheathampstead. Picture: Liverpool John Moores University and Facelab

Hertsmere has highest Coronavirus positive tests in East of England

There are now more cases in Hertsmere than any other local authority area in East of England. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Taster days at Harpenden Bowling Club

Bowls on the green at Harpenden Bowling Club.

Hertfordshire Business Awards will return bigger and better in 2021, promise organisers

The 2019 Hertfordshire Business Awards winners.

Let us in! Redbourn plead to Lords to let fans watch the final of National Village Cup

Will Hales scored an unbeaten 77 as Redbourn reached the final of the National Village Cup. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Herts county council rejects A5183 Redbourn Road cycle lane for funding application

County councillor Annie Brewster has been campaigning for a cycle lane to be installed on the A5183 between St Albans and Redbourn. Picture: Courtesy of Annie Brewster

8 things to think about before taking on a lodger

It's a good idea to draw up a lodger agreement before your new housemate moves in. Picture: iStock/PA