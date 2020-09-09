Hertfordshire Business Awards will return bigger and better in 2021, promise organisers

The 2019 Hertfordshire Business Awards winners. Archant

After intense deliberation, the difficult decision has been made to cancel this year’s Hertfordshire Business Awards.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The events team at Archant, publishers of the Herts Advertiser, Welwyn Hatfield Times, Comet and the Royston Crow, have been closely monitoring the growing concerns surrounding COVID-19, in case it became untenable to continue with the awards ceremony at Knebworth Barns on November 26.

But with their primary responsibility being to maintain the health and wellbeing of the awards community - specifically sponsors, staff and event attendees - it was apparent that the event could not go ahead.

The 2019 ceremony saw proud business owners filling the marquee and enjoying bubbly, a three-course meal, and a range of entertainment - but none of this would be possible this year with the current social distancing measures in place.

Herts and Cambs group editor Matt Adams said the decision was “gutting”, but the best course of action to take.

You may also want to watch:

“When we weighed up our awards versus the health and safety of our community unfortunately there was only one course of action to take.

“We all know how much the business community enjoys coming together to celebrate everything that is great about Hertfordshire, but as you are all aware, the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve rapidly and it is important that we take the advice of our government authorities.

“While this was a gutting decision to have to make I am confident that we will be back in 2021 where our event will be bigger and better than ever before.”

Matt added: “The quality of the award entries this year was, as always, very impressive and would like to thank those who took the time to enter.

“We look forward to seeing those businesses taking part in our 2021 awards.

“I would also like to thank our sponsors who have supported us throughout the COVID-19 crisis, their comment to our awards has been un-wavering.”

If you are interested in sponsoring or supporting the 2021 Business Awards please contact events manager Joe Quinn on 01438 866023 or Joe.Quinn@archant.co.uk.