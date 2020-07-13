Pet food bank needs the help of St Albans residents

A Hertfordshire pet food bank is available to help or to receive donations. Picture: Supplied Archant

Food banks for pets have now become a necessary resource for people living in Hertfordshire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You can help feed the hungry cats, dogs and rabbits by donating items to the Alf’s animal food bank and they even collect so you don’t have to leave your house.

Recently, one family in London Colney and another in Harpenden were supported by Alfs.

Tina Banks, founder of Alfs food bank, said she is passionate about animals and their welfare.

She said: “One day I was out walking my old dogs around the cemetery near my house and I saw a food bank vehicle and I thought ‘If there is a food bank for people, why not for pets?’”

She added: “Alfs is all about helping people that are struggling to feed their pets. The goal is to prevent those people having to re home them, purely because they can’t feed them.

“With the current climate, there has come an element of people that find themselves financially unstable. Giving up pets at this time would be heartbreaking, yet another thing that’s lost.

“Pets are, as we know, part of our family and our support network.”

You may also want to watch:

The food bank has offered support to families that have found themselves in dire straits, with no money and children to feed, or with mental health issues.

It has also already helped professionals who suddenly lost their jobs and a woman with a pregnant cat.

Tina added: “The larger we grow, the more food donations we will need to keep up with demand.

“It would be amazing if our community could come together in these difficult times, and contact us if they need help or can donate pet food in whatever quantity.”

Alfs is currently supporting the mum and five kittens, with food and worming up until eight weeks.

The home-run charity will also assist in rehoming with full rescue back up and neutering contracts, if needed.

Alfs endeavours not to turn anyone away, and has offered support to wildlife as well as domestic animals.

To help Alfs, you can order something from their Amazon wishlist at

www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/1LFKNMKE3KYTX?ref_=wl_share

or make a financial donation at www.paypal.me/alfsherts?locale.x=en_GB