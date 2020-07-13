Advanced search

Pet food bank needs the help of St Albans residents

PUBLISHED: 13:59 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:59 13 July 2020

A Hertfordshire pet food bank is available to help or to receive donations. Picture: Supplied

A Hertfordshire pet food bank is available to help or to receive donations. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Food banks for pets have now become a necessary resource for people living in Hertfordshire.

You can help feed the hungry cats, dogs and rabbits by donating items to the Alf’s animal food bank and they even collect so you don’t have to leave your house.

Recently, one family in London Colney and another in Harpenden were supported by Alfs.

Tina Banks, founder of Alfs food bank, said she is passionate about animals and their welfare.

She said: “One day I was out walking my old dogs around the cemetery near my house and I saw a food bank vehicle and I thought ‘If there is a food bank for people, why not for pets?’”

She added: “Alfs is all about helping people that are struggling to feed their pets. The goal is to prevent those people having to re home them, purely because they can’t feed them.

“With the current climate, there has come an element of people that find themselves financially unstable. Giving up pets at this time would be heartbreaking, yet another thing that’s lost.

“Pets are, as we know, part of our family and our support network.”

You may also want to watch:

The food bank has offered support to families that have found themselves in dire straits, with no money and children to feed, or with mental health issues.

It has also already helped professionals who suddenly lost their jobs and a woman with a pregnant cat.

Tina added: “The larger we grow, the more food donations we will need to keep up with demand.

“It would be amazing if our community could come together in these difficult times, and contact us if they need help or can donate pet food in whatever quantity.”

Alfs is currently supporting the mum and five kittens, with food and worming up until eight weeks.

The home-run charity will also assist in rehoming with full rescue back up and neutering contracts, if needed.

Alfs endeavours not to turn anyone away, and has offered support to wildlife as well as domestic animals.

To help Alfs, you can order something from their Amazon wishlist at

www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/1LFKNMKE3KYTX?ref_=wl_share

or make a financial donation at www.paypal.me/alfsherts?locale.x=en_GB

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

St Albans café serves heart of community

Staff at The Cross Street Cafe volunteer their time to give something back to the community. Picture: Laura Bill

Racist graffiti in response to Black Lives Matter movement appears in St Albans city centre

This graffiti was found and reported on Monday July 13 in St Albans city centre. Picture: Laura Bill

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Property Spotlight: A unique listed home on historic Fishpool Street, St Albans

Fishpool Street, St Albans. Picture: Druce

St Albans named among UK’s happiest - and wealthiest - places

The average St Albans resident is both happy and well off. Picture: Archant

Most Read

St Albans café serves heart of community

Staff at The Cross Street Cafe volunteer their time to give something back to the community. Picture: Laura Bill

Racist graffiti in response to Black Lives Matter movement appears in St Albans city centre

This graffiti was found and reported on Monday July 13 in St Albans city centre. Picture: Laura Bill

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Property Spotlight: A unique listed home on historic Fishpool Street, St Albans

Fishpool Street, St Albans. Picture: Druce

St Albans named among UK’s happiest - and wealthiest - places

The average St Albans resident is both happy and well off. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Pet food bank needs the help of St Albans residents

A Hertfordshire pet food bank is available to help or to receive donations. Picture: Supplied

Racist graffiti in response to Black Lives Matter movement appears in St Albans city centre

This graffiti was found and reported on Monday July 13 in St Albans city centre. Picture: Laura Bill

Herts Cricket League reveal safety measures and rule changes ahead of season’s delayed start

Reigning Herts Cricket League champions Potters Bar start the delayed 2020 season at Harpenden. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Westminster Diary: Key amendments to tackle domestic abusers and protect migrants

Daisy Cooper MP.

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 13

West Indian captain Brian Lara hits the ball for four runs on his way to a new world record Test innings score against England at the Recreation ground in St John's, Antigua