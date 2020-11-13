Advanced search

New Hertfordshire-wide helpline for people worried about their alcohol intake

PUBLISHED: 16:03 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:03 13 November 2020

Is the virus shutdown leading to unhealthy drinking habits? Picture: Getty Images

Pandora Studio

An alcohol support service has launched in Hertfordshire.

Spectrum Drug and Alcohol Recovery Service which is part of national charity Change Grow Live is providing a new service for people who are drinking more than usual but may not think about visiting a regular treatment centre.

Spectrum, with funding from Hertfordshire County Council, now provides accessible support over the phone, or using video calling, so people can discuss their drinking in a comfortable environment.

Research from Alcohol Change UK after the first lockdown found that 1 in 5 drinkers

had been drinking more and 15 per cent said they had been drinking more per session.

Service manager Steve Smith said: “2020 has been a difficult year for many people. Many are

worried about the coronavirus or their livelihoods and this anxiety has led to some people

drinking more to cope. Now we are in the middle of a second lockdown, these anxieties may

get worse. We encourage anyone who is worried about their drinking to take that first step

and pick up the phone. We can help.”

Anyone worried about their drinking can contact them on 0800 652 3169.

Also available 24/7 is Alcoholics Anonymous on 0800 9177 650

