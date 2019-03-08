Successful Herts Ad appeal: St Albans charity shop traces owner of accidentally donated sentimental photographs
PUBLISHED: 12:53 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:53 10 July 2019
Archant
Sentimental photographs which were accidentally donated to a St Albans charity shop have been reunited with their owner, thanks to the Herts Ad.
Staff at the Rennie Grove Hospice Care shop on Hatfield Road had been hunting for the owner of about 50 historic photographs which were found in a secret compartment of an anonymously donated wooden box full of costume jewellery.
Assistant manager at the shop, Jane Folwell, realised the 20th century snaps were of sentimental value and quickly launched an appeal to trace the owner of the pictures.
After a fruitless campaign on social media, Jane turned to the Herts Ad for help - and just days later, the owner was located.
A St Albans nurse, who would prefer to remain anonymous, recognised herself in a double-page picture spread of the appeal in the Herts Ad.
Manager at the charity shop, Diane Kelleher, said: "I didn't know if it was going to be a dead end or if nothing will happen, but when she come in she was over the moon and it was so lovely."