Successful Herts Ad appeal: St Albans charity shop traces owner of accidentally donated sentimental photographs

These pictures were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell Archant

Sentimental photographs which were accidentally donated to a St Albans charity shop have been reunited with their owner, thanks to the Herts Ad.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

These pictures were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell These pictures were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell

Staff at the Rennie Grove Hospice Care shop on Hatfield Road had been hunting for the owner of about 50 historic photographs which were found in a secret compartment of an anonymously donated wooden box full of costume jewellery.

You may also want to watch:

Assistant manager at the shop, Jane Folwell, realised the 20th century snaps were of sentimental value and quickly launched an appeal to trace the owner of the pictures.

After a fruitless campaign on social media, Jane turned to the Herts Ad for help - and just days later, the owner was located.

These pictures were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell These pictures were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell

A St Albans nurse, who would prefer to remain anonymous, recognised herself in a double-page picture spread of the appeal in the Herts Ad.

Manager at the charity shop, Diane Kelleher, said: "I didn't know if it was going to be a dead end or if nothing will happen, but when she come in she was over the moon and it was so lovely."