Herts 10K returns in style

Hundreds of runners raced through Harpenden as the Herts 10K made a triumphant return after two years as a virtual event.

The 17th annual event raised funds for Rennie Grove Hospice Care which will be used to provide specialist care and support for adults and children with a life-limiting illness.

More than 850 runners signed up for Sunday's event, helping to raise almost £38,000 for the charity, with donations still coming in.

There were trophies for the fastest male, female and junior finishers, and all those taking part in the race received a performance T-shirt and medal.

First across the finish line was Luke Newton with an incredible time of 34:49, making him both the fastest male and the fastest in the junior category, run by 15-17-year-olds. The first female, Freya Weddell, made a great time of 40:14.

Tracey Hancock, director of fundraising at Rennie Grove said: “We were delighted to see the Herts 10K back in person after two years as a virtual race due to Covid restrictions.

"As always, the crowds and supporters were magnificent and our hugest thanks go to all those who have taken part, donated and supported this year’s event."

The Herts 10K was set up in 2006 by local entrepreneur Lawrence Levy, and since then has raised £1,661,845 for Rennie Grove.

Lawrence said: “I’m thrilled that we have successfully relaunched this fantastic community event. The weather was superb, and it was great to see friendly faces and runners that have taken part since the race started!"

Seventeen-year-old Holi Deb from St Albans ran in memory of her grandma who died in August after being cared for by Rennie Grove’s Hospice at Home nurses.

School mum friends prepare for the Herts 10K. - Credit: Herts 10K

Holi said: “I feel really proud to have taken part in the Herts 10K alongside so many others who are also raising money for the same great cause. It was certainly a challenge, but I loved it and it was great that there were so many people cheering me on!”

To donate or find out more about taking part in a running challenge for Rennie Grove in 2023, visit renniegrove.org