Across the St Albans district, runners join in virtual Herts 10K and Half Marathon

PUBLISHED: 18:00 15 October 2020

Archant

Runners battled wet conditions as they took on the Herts Virtual 10K and Half Marathon to fundraise for Rennie Grove Hospice Care.

Participants were encouraged to join a virtual YouTube warm-up session on the Sunday morning with a personal trainer from Everyone Active which was followed by a virtual countdown to make it feel as much like race day as possible. Runners shared their personal experiences by posting pictures on social media throughout the day.

Those unable to join at this time were able to complete their chosen distance over the following week. All runners were asked to follow their own route and to submit their time digitally to a leader board.

Held annually in Harpenden for the last 15 years, this year’s event included the unique option of a half marathon to mark this milestone, but no one anticipated that the whole event would have to be virtual.

The winners of the men’s and women’s virtual trophies for the half marathon were Ran Shribman and Rachel Everard. In the 10K, the men’s winner was James Nelson and coming in first for the women was Justine Anderson. In the junior division, Olivia Rust was the fastest girl and Euan Turner took first place for the boys.

Despite the weather, feedback from runners was positive.

“Wet and windy, but for a very good cause!” said Kerry Morgans on Twitter.

“Soggy Herts Virtual 10K and Half Marathon with friends, but we wouldn’t have missed it!” said Emmanuelle Bentley-Sanders on Facebook.

“Finished, absolutely soaked but worth it,” said Mary Louise on Instagram.

Herts 10K corporate sponsors, Harpenden-based Plowman Craven put together a team of 39 runners, while long-serving sponsor PB Donoghue and founding sponsor Levy Associates also supported the event.

Amy Chambers, head of fundraising development at Rennie Grove said: “We would like to thank everyone involved in the Herts 10K and Half Marathon. The support of our sponsors and those who took part has made it possible to raise over £43,000. This means Rennie Grove nurses can continue to care for patients now and in the future, which has never been more important than during these challenging times.”

