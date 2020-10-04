Celebration of 15th anniversary brings new challenge for St Albans runners

St Albans residents are encouraged to take part in the Herts 10k for Rennie Grove Hospice Care. Picture: Veronica Stewart VERONICA STEWART

Exciting times lay ahead in 2020 for Rennie Grove Hospice Care's iconic annual fundraiser the Herts 10K.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In addition to celebrating 15 years of fundraising for the local hospice care charity, the event becomes the Herts 10K and Half Marathon in 2020 offering a further challenge to start the new decade.

Tracey Hancock, director of fundraising at Rennie Grove Hospice Care, explains: "To celebrate 15 years of our flagship fundraiser we are launching a half marathon option.

"It's a good goal for runners who have already completed a 10K and are looking for a challenge to take them to the next level. And for those who want to run a 10K for the first time, for simply love to run the course then we are very much looking forward to welcoming them to the event."

Lawrence Levy from St Albans and Amsterdam-based IT recruitment consultancy, Levy, said: "We founded the Herts 10K in 2006 to raise funds for Grove House in St Albans.

"I am so proud that we are still going strong 15 years later and still raising much needed funds for Rennie Grove Hospice Care.

You may also want to watch:

"This year we want to make the event bigger and better than ever, so would encourage people to sign up and be part of this great occasion."

Last year the Herts 10K raised a whopping £80,000 for Rennie Grove Hospice Care and in its 15 years has raised over £1m. Through its unique hospice at home service, available day and night, and a range of day services delivered at Grove House, the charity cares for local adults and children who have been diagnosed with a life-limiting illness.

Rennie Grove's nurses support patients to live the best quality life they can with a choice about how and where they are cared for towards the end of life.

This care is made possible by generous donations and fundraising from the local community.

The Herts 10K and the Half Marathon start and finish in the grounds of Rothamsted Research in Harpenden and are taking on Sunday, October 4 2020.

Registration is now open and there are a variety of early bird booking discounts on offer. There is a junior division for the Herts 10K, open to runners aged between 12 and 16 years.

Please visit herts10kandhalf.com for more information and to book your place.