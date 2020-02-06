Reduce, re-use and recycle with Rennie Grove Hospice Care

The Rennie Grove shop in Victoria Street, St Albans. Picture: Rennie Grove Archant

Most people know that there are some great second-hand items to be had at bargain prices from your local charity shop.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

But did you know that each time you buy from a charity shop you are making an important contribution to supporting sustainability initiatives as well as supporting a good cause?

Rennie Grove Hospice Care's chain of 28 shops across Herts and Bucks are all embracing the 'reduce, re-use recycle' theme by taking a number of measures to reduce waste.

"Most donations of good quality clothing, shoes, accessories, books and bric-a-brac can be sold in our shops," explains Deborah Gould, director of retail and trading at Rennie Grove.

"Items that, for a number of reasons, we are unable to sell ourselves are sold to a merchant for recycling.

"As well as making a contribution to waste reduction, this method of disposal also generates an income to the charity of around £162,000 in a year.

You may also want to watch:

"We also sell higher value items from our eBay shop."

This year Rennie Grove is taking additional steps to help protect the environment by introducing several new waste reducing changes.

These include removing cellophane wrapping on its range of greetings cards, phasing out glitter and gold foil on stationery, recycling mobile phones and spectacles, stocking a nylon shopping bag that's made from two and a half plastic bottles and working with a buying specialist to recycle unsold books, DVDs, vinyl and CDs.

Rennie Grove shoppers are also embracing the cause.

Rachel Noon, who is a regular at several of the charity's shops, said: "Fast fashion is ruining our planet so I rarely buy anything that isn't pre-loved.

"Buying from Rennie Grove's shops is good for the environment and contributes to a fantastic local charity - you can't go wrong!"

This month each one of Rennie Grove's shops is reinforcing the waste reduction message by creating eye-catching window displays to highlight how seriously the charity takes the cause.

To find your nearest Rennie Grove charity shop please visit renniegrove.org/shops or visit eBay and search for Rennie Grove Hospice Care.