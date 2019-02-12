Hertfordshire takes part in national knife amnesty

Knives handed in at Stevenage police station during a previous amnesty. Picture: Herts police Archant

Police are urging residents in St Albans, Welwyn Hatfield and Stevenage to surrender any unwanted knives anonymously, without risk of prosecution.

Herts Police are taking part in the national knife amnesty Operation Sceptre, which will run between Monday, March 11 and Sunday, March 17.

Knife-related crime has been increasing across the country in recent years, including in Herts, and the amnesty aims to support the national campaign to reduce the number of knives in circulation.

The amnesty is also intended to educate young people about the dangers of carrying a knife, give crime prevention advice and raise awareness among local businesses that it is illegal to sell certain knives to anyone under the age of 18.

Officers will be carrying out knife detection operations, test purchasing at knife retailers and visiting schools to deliver talks.During the amnesty, any knives in your possession that you do not want or should not have can be surrendered at either Hatfield, Stevenage or Watford police stations.

There will also be a temporary knife bin at Sainsbury’s in Potters Bar between 3pm and 5pm on Tuesday, March 12, and at the Furzefield Centre in Potters Bar between 3.30pm and 5.30pm on Wednesday, March 13.

The locations and opening times of the police stations can be found at www.herts.police.uk/stations.

Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd said: “Violent crime remains relatively low in Hertfordshire, and previous amnesties have been very effective in reducing the number of knives in circulation.

“We are developing new initiatives to help young people understand that carrying a knife is not acceptable, is illegal and you are more likely to be injured or arrested if you choose to carry one.

“The amnesties are now a regular part of our violent crime reduction plan and any knives that can be taken off of our streets will help to make everyone safer.”