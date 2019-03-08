Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police's Most Wanted?

PUBLISHED: 10:02 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:05 05 July 2019

New names have been added to the Hertfordshire Most Wanted list. Picture: Archant

New names have been added to the Hertfordshire Most Wanted list. Picture: Archant

Archant

Lots of new names have been added to our Herts Most Wanted list. Do you recognise any of the faces pictured in the Hertfordshire Most Wanted gallery?

If so, you could be of help to Herts Police.

Scroll through the police wanted list here.

You may also want to watch:

If you recognise any of the people featured and know where they are, you could help police track them down.

The galleries are updated regularly, so you can check back to see the latest wanted appeals.

Herts Police advise members of the public that if you do see any of these people do not approach them, but to contact police immediately.

You can call the police non-emergency number on 101, or alternatively ring Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Steps taken to force sale of ‘uninhabitable’ St Albans property

Money stock image. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Good Friday rape: St Albans boy, 15, arrested

A teenage boy from St Albans has been arrested in connection with a rape on the Alban Way. Picture: Archant

St Albans burglar arrested after being spotted on CCTV

A St Albans burglar was arrested after being spotted by a CCTV operator. Picture: Archant

Missing 14-year-old girl from Harpenden found

A 14-year-old girl who went missing from Harpenden has been found. Picture: Archant

Before and after: The Markyate pub that’s been turned into a fabulous family home

The Sun Inn Coach House, High Street, Markyate as it looks today. Picture: Ashtons

Most Read

Steps taken to force sale of ‘uninhabitable’ St Albans property

Money stock image. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Good Friday rape: St Albans boy, 15, arrested

A teenage boy from St Albans has been arrested in connection with a rape on the Alban Way. Picture: Archant

St Albans burglar arrested after being spotted on CCTV

A St Albans burglar was arrested after being spotted by a CCTV operator. Picture: Archant

Missing 14-year-old girl from Harpenden found

A 14-year-old girl who went missing from Harpenden has been found. Picture: Archant

Before and after: The Markyate pub that’s been turned into a fabulous family home

The Sun Inn Coach House, High Street, Markyate as it looks today. Picture: Ashtons

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

New ideas or old favourites for the summer?

Summertime drinks...

Languedoc Roussillon – a region for both sunny holidays and outstanding wine

C & J Vineyards.

Eating al fresco is all about the summer

The garden at St Michael's Manor in St Albans is perfect for eating al fresco. Picture: Becky Alexander

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police’s Most Wanted?

New names have been added to the Hertfordshire Most Wanted list. Picture: Archant

Harpenden campaigners accuse Luton Airport of ignoring ‘major sources’ of pollution

Harpenden campaigners have accused Luton Airport of ignoring major sources of pollution. Picture: Luton Airport
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists