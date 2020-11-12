Advanced search

Herts courier service expects ‘surge’ in online deliveries this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 09:59 15 November 2020

Hertfordshire Overnight has seen a surge in online deliveries in St Albans during lockdown. Picture: Shaun Fellows

Hertfordshire Overnight has seen a surge in online deliveries in St Albans during lockdown. Picture: Shaun Fellows

Shaun Fellows / SHINEPIX LTD

Courier service Hertfordshire Overnight is helping to support local businesses in St Albans in the run up to Christmas.

According to managing director Margo Lerin, the lockdown measures mean there is likely to be a record number of parcel deliveries this winter.

Margo said: “The pandemic has changed consumer buying patterns and accelerated online shopping. The predictions show that this is going to be a record breaking Christmas peak within the delivery industry, and especially in terms of home deliveries.”

During the first lockdown in March, Hertfordshire Overnight saw a surge in deliveries, with more and more people shopping online.

Companies they offer deliveries for include Tom Tom Audio in St Albans, The Beer Shop in Hitchin and four school uniform suppliers – which saw a significant increase in orders towards the end of the summer.

