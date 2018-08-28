Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Multi-vehicle crash on the M25 between Potters Bar and South Mimms

PUBLISHED: 15:36 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:59 02 January 2019

Highways England has been dealing with a multi-vehicle crash on the M25 in Hertfordshire.

Highways England has been dealing with a multi-vehicle crash on the M25 in Hertfordshire.

Archant

Motorists can expect minor delays on the M25 in the Potters Bar and South Mimms area following a crash involving multiple vehicles this afternoon.

A Herts Police spokeswoman said: “Police were called at 2.48pm today to reports of a collision on the M25 between Junctions 23 and 24 clockwise.

Three vehicles were reported to be involved – a Volkswagen Golf, a silver people carrier and a lorry.

“It was reported that one person had hurt his elbow during the collision.”

At about 3pm, traffic was stopped on the M25 due to the crash.

Highways England has since tweeted: “Traffic released on the M25 clockwise between J23 A1(M) and J24 Potters Bar and all lanes reopened.

“Minor residual delays on the approach but expected to clear.

“Thank you for your patience.”

Most Read

Latest court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Ban for Hatfield man who did 110mph in St Albans

A Hatfield man has been banned from driving.

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

St Albans people receive awards in New Year’s Honours 2019

Ian Martin Pittaway received a British Empire Medal in the Queen's New Year's Honours 2019.

St Albans expert launches app to get everyone eating more fruit

Nick Ball created the Good Fruit Guide. Picture: Nick Ball

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Care home where residents were left with cold cups of tea and food out of reach rated inadequate again

Larchwood Nursing Home, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Man injured at travellers’ site taken to hospital

A man who was injured at the Roundwell Park Travellers' site, in Costessey, was taken to hospital. Photo: Denise Bradley

Norwich road reopened following crash

Watton Road in Colney, Norwich, near Spire Hospital, was blocked for three hours follwoing a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Police called to antisocial behaviour in Harpenden on New Years’ Eve

Police were called to reports of young people behaving badly in Harpenden.

St Albans Polar Bear Plunge smashes records for fundraising and attendance

Polar Bear Plunge 2019 by Jo Hailey

Multi-vehicle crash on the M25 between Potters Bar and South Mimms

Highways England has been dealing with a multi-vehicle crash on the M25 in Hertfordshire.

Appeal for distinctive jewellery stolen in St Albans burglaries

A gold chain which was stolen.

Campaigners call for new hospital on former Radlett Airfield site

Watford General Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists