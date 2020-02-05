Hertfordshire libraries to offer book collection supporting children's mental health
PUBLISHED: 08:29 06 February 2020
Archant
Hertfordshire Libraries are boosting their stock with a series of books giving children advice about mental health.
The 'Reading Well' collection is aimed at children in key stage 2 (age seven to 11), and features a wide range of reading levels to support less confident readers.
There are 33 titles in the collection, which has been put together by a panel from public libraries, NHS England, Mind, the Royal College of GPs and the School Library Association.
Councillor Terry Douris, the county council's cabinet member for education, libraries and localism, said: "We are thrilled to be adding the Reading Well for Children book list to Hertfordshire Libraries already excellent range of resources.
"They support young people by giving them the chance to read about maintaining good mental health, dealing with tough times and navigating the world around them at school, online and in the news."