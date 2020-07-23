Hertfordshire launches ‘Play Your Part’ campaign in local bid to beat COVID-19

Hertfordshire has today launched its publicity campaign to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks in the county – and residents will have a major role to play in keeping communities safe.

Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the pandemic response will now be led by local authorities in the second phase of the country’s recovery.

This means that Hertfordshire County Council has the authority to impose a local lockdown, close shops, schools and workplaces, and restrict local transport systems.

Hertfordshire’s Local Outbreak Plan, released last month, will set the framework for how the county responds to a localised cluster or outbreak of COVID-19.

County council leader David Williams has said Hertfordshire is “well prepared” for the battles ahead, and in a “far stronger position” than they were in March to quell the virus.

Mr Williams has warned, however, that the public’s response will set the tone for keeping our local communities safe.

As part of today’s launch of ‘Stay Safe Hertfordshire: Play Your Part’, residents are being reminded that the most important things you can do to help reduce the spread of coronavirus are still:

• Washing your hands as often as possible, for 20 seconds with warm water and soap

• Keeping your distance from others, particularly in indoor spaces

• Wearing a face covering in the places you are required to and when it is difficult to stay socially distanced

• Self-isolating and booking a test immediately if you get symptoms

David Williams added: “We’d like to thank you Hertfordshire for everything you have done in rising to the challenge of COVID-19. Everyone has worked so hard and made sacrifices to help us bring the infection rate down in our county – let’s keep bringing it down so that Hertfordshire can get moving again.

“As lockdown restrictions ease and we all start venturing out a little more, it is absolutely vital that we continue to play our part in protecting our communities and looking after those who are most vulnerable.

“COVID-19 is far from over and it is still circulating widely in our community. We need you to keep playing your part, to keep up preventive measures until we have finally stopped this virus circulating.”