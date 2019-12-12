Advanced search

Alexander The Grit named the Herts Advertiser gritter

PUBLISHED: 12:06 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:06 12 December 2019

Hertfordshire County Council are calling on readers to name their next road gritter. Picture: Archant

Archant

The people have spoken. After seeing off the challenge from Grita Thunberg and Arnold Salt-spread-gritter, the Herts Advertiser can today announce that Alexander The Grit will be etched on to the side of our gritter in 2020.

Back in November, the Herts Advertiser announced a new competition giving our readers the chance to name a new gritter on behalf of Hertfordshire County Council.

After a well-fought, spirited process - which some have said has restored their faith in democracy - Alexander The Grit emerged last week as the public favourite.

Many congratulations to Leann Smith for submitting the winning entry.

Keep your eyes peeled and be sure to say hello if you see Xander on your way!

#XanderFor2020

