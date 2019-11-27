Hertfordshire County Council votes unanimously to oppose Luton Airport expansion
PUBLISHED: 15:00 27 November 2019
Further expansion to Luton Airport has been opposed by Herts county council on the grounds it will cause "unacceptable" harm to the environment.
In a full council meeting on Tuesday, November 26, councillors voted unanimously to object London Luton Airport's proposed expansion to 32 million passengers per annum (mppa).
The motion was proposed by John Hale, county councillor for Colney Heath and Marshalswick. He said: "Expanding the airport to 32 million passengers a year when we are trying to reduce carbon emissions is madness.
"The impact on residents in terms of increased noise and pollution is unacceptable. I am pleased that the motion got the support of all parties at the council."
The motion also called for expansion plans to be deferred until the new government has responded to a letter from the Committee on Climate Change.