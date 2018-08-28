Hertfordshire Care Awards recognise exceptional caring staff in St Albans

Emma Young from St Albans received a Hertfordshire Care Award for her work with Abbots Care.

Carers from St Albans were recognised at the eighth annual Hertfordshire Carer Awards for their work helping people across the county.

The team from Haven Home Support in St Albans received a Hertfordshire Care Award.

The awards ceremony was held at Knebworth Barns on Friday, November 23 by Hertfordshire Care Providers Association (HCPA), who also presented a cheque for £5,000 to St John Ambulance.

Two dedicated care workers, a care team and a service user from St Albans all received awards, with the Care Leadership award going to Annette Gibbons who manages Grace Muriel House in Tavistock Close.

Annette started off as a nurse and frequently works evenings, nights and weekends. She holds forums so residents can be involved with the running of the home and has ensured residents have meaningful activity each day.

She said: “I’d like to say thank you to my whole team as I couldn’t do anything without them. I’m really proud of them and I’m taking this award for the whole team.”

Annette Gibbons from Grace Muriel House in St Albans received a Hertfordshire Care Award.

The Support At Home Award went to Emma Young, who works for home care provider Abbots Care. Emma has worked for Abbots Care for 30 years and chooses to have only one weekend off per month and to always work on Christmas Day. On one snowy day her car got stuck and she walked 10 miles to make her care calls.

Emma said: “I love my job. It’s the best job in the world and my team are so supportive. I really do love it.”

Stevie Lane, a service user who completed a skills for retail course at St Albans-based charity Earthworks, was joint winner of the HCPA Learner Awards for his efforts in passing the course and developing his skills and attitudes.

Haven Home Support in Lye Lane won the Most Innovative Support At Home Team Award. Jo Cooper, who runs the team, was praised for instilling an ethos among carers of caring for service users as if they are members of their family.

Stevie Lane from Earthworks St Albans received a Hertfordshire Care Award.

Christine Graham, the daughter of a service user, said: “My mum’s life is so much easier thanks to them. I think she’d be in a home without them.

“They don’t just come in and do their job, they always do that little bit extra.”

Guests at the awards ceremony were entertained by Abba tribute act Planet Abba, as well as a singer, musicians and a magician.