Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Thousands raised for charity thanks to Hertfordshire Business Awards attendees

PUBLISHED: 18:13 15 January 2019

Archant event manager Joe Quinn presents a cheque to Hertfordshire Community Foundation director Helen Gray after money was raised at the Hertfordshire Business Awards 2018. Picture: DANNY LOO

Archant event manager Joe Quinn presents a cheque to Hertfordshire Community Foundation director Helen Gray after money was raised at the Hertfordshire Business Awards 2018. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

Thousands of pounds has been donated to a charity, all thanks to the generosity of those who attended last year’s Hertfordshire Business Awards.

The annual event – organised by Archant, the publisher of the Comet, Herts Advertiser, Royston Crow and Welwyn Hatfield Times – celebrates business excellence across the county and saw about 450 people descend on Knebworth Barns for the ceremony in November.

As well as 17 awards being handed out, there was also a silent auction on the night which has helped raise £3,131 for the chosen charity – the Hertfordshire Community Foundation.

Foundation director Helen Gray said: “I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported us on the night and to Archant for selecting HCF as the beneficiary charity. This cheque will help us to continue to strengthen communities in Hertfordshire and improve the lives of our county’s most vulnerable.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Eight-month-old Harpenden restaurant bar shuts down

The Barbarello bar.

St Albans paedophile spared jail after making hundreds of indecent images of children in Hatfield

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans family living in mould infested council house

Mould on the walls in the St Albans council house. Picture: Natalie Jones

St Albans man jailed for threatening behaviour and tampering with cars

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest court results for St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Thousands raised for charity thanks to Hertfordshire Business Awards attendees

Archant event manager Joe Quinn presents a cheque to Hertfordshire Community Foundation director Helen Gray after money was raised at the Hertfordshire Business Awards 2018. Picture: DANNY LOO

No “pressing need” for cameras along St Albans pathway despite successful petition

Narrow path on Alban Way. Picture: Robin Hogg

Fairies fight over petals in debut book illustrated by St Albans mum

Catherine Mead from St Albans has illustrated a children's book. Picture: Hillary Childs

Prestigious military band to perform in St Albans for 36th annual concert

On the June 23, 2015 a Honorary Officer's Dinner took place onboard the Cutty Sark in Greenwich London. The First Sea Lord was in attendance with VIP guests for the event. Picture: Keith Morgan

‘I want to win the county cup’ roars St Albans City boss

Royston Town's Sam Corcoran is one of a number of ex-St Albans City players in the Crows' ranks. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists