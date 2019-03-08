Advanced search

Kimpton animal rehoming charity raise more than £3,000 with open day

PUBLISHED: 07:52 07 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:52 07 June 2019

Blue Cross Kimpton Hertfordshire - Open Day and Dog Show. Kellie Brooks, Alison Fitzgerald, Tori Kirsten Findlay with Tori the dog. Picture: Helen Yates

Blue Cross Kimpton Hertfordshire - Open Day and Dog Show. Kellie Brooks, Alison Fitzgerald, Tori Kirsten Findlay with Tori the dog. Picture: Helen Yates

All Rights Reserved - Helen Yates- T: +44 (0) 7790805960

An animal rehoming charity raised more than £3,000 at an open day and dog show.

Blue Cross Kimpton Hertfordshire - Open Day and Dog Show. Tori the ex-Blue Cross rescue wins best in show. Picture:Helen YatesBlue Cross Kimpton Hertfordshire - Open Day and Dog Show. Tori the ex-Blue Cross rescue wins best in show. Picture:Helen Yates

Hertfordshire Blue Cross rehoming centre, in Kimpton Bottom, held the event to raise funds for a much-needed revamp of its premises.

Centre manager Kellie Brooks said: "We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who came down and supported the event.

"The rebuild of the centre is a chance for us to really make a difference to local pets. It is not just a building - it is a future for pets in need."

The work will begin in August and aims to be completed by September 2020.

During the refurbishment Blue Cross will be continuing to find pets new homes through their Home Direct scheme.

This means pets will be rehomed from their current household without the need of a shelter.

For more information about the Blue Cross rebuild please visit www.bluecross.org.uk /hertsappeal

