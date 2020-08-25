St Albans Rainbow Trail organiser recognised with Hero of Herts Award

Organiser of the ever-growing and popular St Albans Rainbow Trail, Preet Cox, has been honoured with a prestigious Hero of Hertfordshire Award.

Preet began the Rainbow Trails group at the start of the coronavirus lockdown to help boost people’s mood, show appreciation for our key workers, and spread positivity.

Since then, the group has flourished – with more than 2,000 members online – and has gone on to raise money for various Herts-based charities.

Preet told the Herts Ad: “I am truly honoured to have received the Hero of Hertfordshire award as a token of thanks for the work I’ve done through the St Albans Rainbow Trail community group.

“It was such a lovely surprise and something which has been a highlight for me during this difficult year with the pandemic and lockdown.

“It’s great to be recognised outside of being a mum and work too. I’ve seen many other individuals, charities, organisations and community groups receive the Hero of Hertfordshire award and it’s really inspiring to see.

“It’s an absolute pleasure to organise the events within such a creative community. The best part of the community group is seeing the diverse talent, creativity and kindness people show and share with one another while they take part in the events and this brings with it a feeling or solidarity within our community which is wonderful.”

Preet is currently planning a new trail for the first two weeks of September when children go back to school.

She said: ”The initiative aims to help ease some of the anxieties and stresses children and parents will be facing as children and young people return to schools and higher education through artwork in windows and a potential competition.

“I’m hoping the trail will help make those journeys to school and back a little more fun, uplifting and positive for families as they get involved with the organised trail around the district. This will also be a fundraising initiative.”

Most recently, the Rainbow Trails group raised money for Home-Start Herts with a ‘Hope the Hippo’ competition. Money can still be donated to the cause at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/PreetCox1.

Plans for further initiatives include potentially making a book bringing together all of the trails, as well at Halloween and Christmas trails.

You can find the group by searching for St Albans Rainbow Trail on Facebook.