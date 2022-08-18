13-year-old missing from Hemel Hempstead

Kiah was last seen on Monday (August 15). - Credit: Hertfordshire Police

A 13-year-old boy from Hemel Hempstead has gone missing.

Kiah was last seen in North London on Monday evening (August 15), with some acquaintances.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his safety and welfare.

Kiah is described as black with curly hair, and around 5ft 5in tall.

He was last seen wearing a black Adidas tracksuit with white stripes down the sides and white Nike Airmax trainers.

Hertfordshire police believe Kiah could be in the Barnet area.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire police said: "We are appealing for the public’s help to trace a boy who has gone missing from Hemel Hempstead...

"...If you have seen Kiah since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, you can report information by calling 999 immediately if you believe you are with Kiah now or have seen him in the last few moments, quoting ISR NUMBER 1015 of August 16."

Information can also be reported online or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101.