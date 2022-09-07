15-year-old Emmie missing from Hemel Hempstead

Emmie has been missing since 4.00pm on Monday. - Credit: Hertfordshire police

A 15-year-old girl has gone missing from Hemel Hempstead.

Emmie was last seen in the town at around 4.00pm on Monday (September 5).

She is described as being white, 5ft 1in tall, slim and with dyed violet hair.

The teenager was last seen wearing black leggings, beige fluffy sliders and a long grey Canada Goose puffer jacket featuring a fur trim on the hood.

Hertfordshire police have advised that Emmie also has links to Watford.

Officers have appealed for the public's help in tracing the individual.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire police said: "Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a teenager who has gone missing from Hemel Hempstead.

"If you believe you are with Emmie now, have seen her in the last few moments, or have information about where she has been, please call 999 immediately quoting ISR 526 of September 5."

Information can also be reported online via the Hertfordshire police website (www.herts.police.uk/report) or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101.

Anonymous information can also be given by contacting the CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555 111.