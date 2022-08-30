A man has died on railway tracks in the Hemel Hempstead area, British Transport Police said - Credit: Stacey Harris/Geograph (CC BY-SA 2.0)

A man has died on railway tracks between London Euston and Milton Keynes.

Emergency crews were called to Hemel Hempstead railway station at 7.51am yesterday (Monday, August 29).

Officers from British Transport Police and the East of England Ambulance Service attended.

Crews discovered a man was on the tracks, but he was pronounced dead shortly after their arrival.

The circumstances of the man's death are not being treated as suspicious, British Transport Police confirmed.

A BTP spokesperson said: "Officers were called to Hemel Hempstead railway station at 7.51am on 29 August following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended, however, sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

If you are affected by this incident and would like mental health help and support, you can call the NHS on 111 and press option 2 for the 24/7 first response service. Alternatively, contact a Samaritan on 116 123 or via email at jo@samaritans.org.