Body of man in his 40s found in Hemel Hempstead
The body of a man in his 40s has been found in a car in Hemel Hempstead.
Officers from Hertfordshire police attended the scene at around 4.18pm on Sunday (August 14), after being called by the East of England Ambulance Service.
The man's body had been found inside a car parked in Bohemia, near Queensway.
Investigations into the incident are currently ongoing, with police describing the death as "unexpected".
At the time of the discovery, police cordons and forensic officers could be seen in the area.
The road was also closed, whilst the emergency services dealt with the incident.
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire police said: "Detectives are investigating an unexpected death having been called to Bohemia, Hemel Hempstead, at 4.18pm on Sunday 14 August by the ambulance service.
"The body of a man aged in his 40s had been located within a car.
"Investigations into his death are currently on-going."