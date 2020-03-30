Advanced search

St Albans agency offering helping hand to businesses during coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 06:00 31 March 2020

Cheryl Luzet of Wagada, St Albans.

Cheryl Luzet of Wagada, St Albans.

Archant

A St Albans based digital marketing agency is offering local businesses free marketing advice to help them quickly adjust to the rapidly changing market conditions they now face amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cheryl Luzet, managing director of Wagada, explained what her team are doing to help during the crisis: “With the impact of the coronavirus already taking its toll, we wanted to give local businesses a ‘helping hand’ by offering free, practical marketing advice from the Wagada team, either by phone or via video conferencing.

“We’re also supporting businesses through social media ‘shout outs’ to connect them to their customers, promote the services they offer, provide information on how best to access them, and highlight some of the amazing local community and customer initiatives they are involved in.”

For advice and support, please get in touch with the Wagada team via their website at www.wagada.co.uk

