How you can help the Herts Advertiser keep our community together and informed

PUBLISHED: 09:58 07 August 2020

In tough times like these, trusted local journalism helps keep you informed and helps keep our community together.

We know our area needs unbiased and fact-checked coverage more than ever. And we are committed to bringing you the latest news and important information in our newspapers and free websites, even as the impact of COVID-19 on our business makes it more difficult to do so.

That’s why I’m asking you to please help us with a contribution towards award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community. You can do that by clicking on the orange ‘Support Our Work’ box above this article and donating a one-off or recurring amount.

Every single gesture of support will keep the news flowing and help strengthen the breadth and quality of our coverage.

It will allow us to keep reporting on our area’s determined fight to beat the virus and to bounce back better than ever.

I understand that your own financial security may be unknown at this time and that a lot of deserving groups and organisations are asking for your support.

Your help now would mean more than ever before and help us keep our community updated with important news and information as we all look towards a brighter future.

Thank you

Anne Suslak, editor

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Harpenden school appoints board members

The family-run Harpenden school celebrates 70 years. Picture: Supplied

Property Spotlight: A striking period property in a prime central St Albans location

Aberfoyle House, Stapley Road, St Albans. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Increase in UK house prices may spell ‘false dawn’ for property market, experts warn

A house price crash is now unlikely, one leading economist has said. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rough sleeper sets up tent outside St Albans district council offices

A rough sleeper has set up camp outside St Albans district council offices.

