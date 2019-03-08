Can you help local families spend their final Christmas at home together?

Mandy Basey was able to spend Christmas at home with her husband Kevin, daughter Laura and son James thanks to Rennie Grove Hospice Care. Picture: Rennie Grove Archant

Rennie Grove Hospice Care is planning ahead so that it can give as many patients as possible a family Christmas at home together.

The charity, whose nurses provide specialist care and support for adults and children with a life-limiting illness, is asking its supporters if they can make a donation towards the costs of its nursing care over Christmas.

Helen is a hospice at home nurse. She said: "What I love about Rennie Grove is that we can be there any time of the day or night, 365 days a year. And our 24-hour responsive care is never more important than at Christmas, when so many other healthcare providers offer a reduced service."

Mandy Basey's family - husband Kevin, daughter Laura and son James - know first-hand how Rennie Grove's nurses can help families spend a last Christmas together.

James explains: "Mum had a relatively short illness, which started out with lung cancer and spread to her liver, skin and ultimately her brain.

She fought it with all she could and sometimes you wouldn't even realise she was ill. Her main aim was to get to Christmas with all her family around her.

"The Rennie Grove nurses made that possible. Without their constant support, practical advice and compassionate care, we wouldn't have had the same quality time together as a family.

"We can't thank Rennie Grove enough for enabling us to make happy memories in those final days of mum's life. Thanks to them, mum lived the life she wanted to until the very end, and passed away peacefully in her home with her family around her. Christmas is going to be hard this year, but those memories will help us get through it."

Without your help Rennie Grove could not provide its specialist care in patients' homes at any time of the day or night. Please can you spare whatever you can afford to make a difference to families preparing for their last Christmas together?

£25 will pay for one of hour of nursing care for a patient like Mandy. Rennie Grove needs to find £21,000 every day to help all those who need them and your help towards this will make a real difference.

You can donate securely at renniegrove.org/christmastogether19 or by calling 01442 890222 if you prefer to donate over the phone.