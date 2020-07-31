Advanced search

St Albans hedgehog hero tells us how we can help stop extinction

PUBLISHED: 11:57 01 August 2020

Hedgehogs are now officially vulnerable to extinction, Picture: Supplied

Hedgehogs are now officially vulnerable to extinction, Picture: Supplied

Archant

After new findings revealed hedgehogs were at risk of extinction, we spoke to the founder of a local rescue centre to find out what can be done to protect the prickly creatures.

In the Red List of UK mammals most likely to die out, hedgehogs are deemed vulnerable alongside hazel dormice, Orkney voles, serotine bats and Barbastelle bats.

The London Colney Rescue Centre is a voluntary organisation which set up to help protect and save hedgehogs.

Founder Esther Chant said: “It is upsetting to hear our British hedgehog has now officially been classified as “vulnerable - extinction” on the Red List.

“However, them being listed on the British Red List is a massive opportunity for those of us campaigning to now push harder for the protection of their habitats.”

Esther said there is a need to increase the awareness of the importance of connecting their habitats together and preserve areas where they co-exist.

She added: “We must fight for our hedgehogs.

“They were here long before us and humans are pushing them towards extinction. We must act now.”

You may also want to watch:

Esther says some of the things you can do to help include:

- Hedgehogs need to be able to travel through several gardens a night. A five inch gap in a fence allows hedgehogs the freedom they need to find food and nesting opportunities;

- Chemicals are dangerous causing internal damage and even if not directly eaten they can be absorbed by the food they eat. You can use alternatives such as a beer trap for slugs;

-The hedgehog is known as ‘the gardener’s friend’ as it will eat slugs, beetles, caterpillars so if you have a garden a hedgehog is to be encouraged;

- Store chemicals off the ground;

- Use netting with caution. Hedgehogs are curious and get easily tangled in netting which in most cases leads to amputation and possibly with the hedgehog dying or having to be put to sleep;

- Ponds provide wonderful habitat for wildlife and hedgehogs can swim but they can also drown if they cannot get out of a pond so please ensure that there are gentle slopes around the edges.

London Colney Hedgehog Rescue was set up in 2012 and currently takes in 250-300 casualties per year.

To support the hedgehog rescue go to www.paypal.com/cgi-bin

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Ten things that will never be the same in St Albans since coronavirus

Flowers at the Clock Tower. Picture: Matt Adams

St Albans market traders ‘refuse to rotate’ in protest at council restrictions

St Albans Charter Market traders are protesting against the council's COVID restrictions.

Man dies following medical episode in major St Albans street

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance landed close to St Peterr's Street in St Albans where a man suffering a medical episode sadly died. Picture: Supplied

Which is posher, St Albans or Harpenden? The Secret Estate Agent makes his case

The Secret Estate Agent says Harpenden has more 'larger' homes on big plots than St Albans, which drives up the average price. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Major St Albans road closed due to medical episode

Emergency services are at the scene helping a man suffering a medical episode in St Peter's Street

Most Read

Ten things that will never be the same in St Albans since coronavirus

Flowers at the Clock Tower. Picture: Matt Adams

St Albans market traders ‘refuse to rotate’ in protest at council restrictions

St Albans Charter Market traders are protesting against the council's COVID restrictions.

Man dies following medical episode in major St Albans street

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance landed close to St Peterr's Street in St Albans where a man suffering a medical episode sadly died. Picture: Supplied

Which is posher, St Albans or Harpenden? The Secret Estate Agent makes his case

The Secret Estate Agent says Harpenden has more 'larger' homes on big plots than St Albans, which drives up the average price. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Major St Albans road closed due to medical episode

Emergency services are at the scene helping a man suffering a medical episode in St Peter's Street

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans hedgehog hero tells us how we can help stop extinction

Hedgehogs are now officially vulnerable to extinction, Picture: Supplied

Care home in St Albans district reopens for family visits

Tenterden House care home in St Albans will be welcoming family members back for visits after a long lockdown. Picture: Google

Prime Minister Boris Johnson pauses lockdown easing process

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Video

St Albans woman begs for place to take housing benefit

Beth McDermott from St Albans has put out a heartfelt plea to landlords to help her. Picture; Supplied

Parking restrictions farce returns in Hatfield Road

Social distancing measures in place on Hatfield Road, St Albans.