Hedgehog rescue in London Colney needs your help

PUBLISHED: 14:07 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:07 27 April 2020

Elsa Nightingale was named by The London Colney Rescue after coming from nearby London's makeshift Nightingale hospital.

Archant

A London Colney woman is desperately worried about the future of her hedgehog rescue centre.

Founder of The London Colney Hedgehog Rescue Esther Chant says that half of the annual income which would have paid for medicines and vet bills will be lost this year due to the cancellation of fayres which usually help raise vital funds.

Amid the coronavirus, public gatherings have been cancelled and she says the impact could be devastating for the lives of hedgehogs.

Esther said: “The impact of Covid-19 is going to destroy lots of animal rescue centres who rely on charity events to survive.

“We are unsure what the future holds for us as we go further into the year!”

London Colney Hedgehog Rescue was set up in 2012 and currently takes in 250-300 casualties per year.

Most hedgehogs come in from throughout Hertfordshire and the outskirts of Essex but some have come from much further afield.

To support them go to paypal here or for more look at their website londoncolneyhedgehogrescue.weebly.com.

