Roadworks cause heavy delays in St Albans and Batford

Lower Luton Road, Batford Archant

There are heavy traffic delays this morning for traffic travelling between St Albans and Batford.

The delays are caused by roadworks on the B653 Lower Luton Road.

Motorists are advised to take an alternative route or allow more time for journeys.