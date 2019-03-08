Advanced search

Harpenden heart failure patient enjoys surprise visit from Heartbeat actor

PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 November 2019

Heartbeat star Fiona Dolman with Harpenden fan Jamie Wilding.

Heartbeat star Fiona Dolman with Harpenden fan Jamie Wilding.

Archant

A Harpenden heart failure patient enjoyed a surprise visit from the star of one of his favourite TV shows.

Actor Fiona Dolman sat down with Jamie Wilding, 29, from Pickford Hill, to talk Heartbeat, football, rugby, the London Marathon and comparing tattoos.

The star, who plays Sarah Barnaby in ITV's Midsomer Murders and whose other acting credits include The Royal Today, The Bill and Holby City, was visiting the Hospice of St Francis in Berkhamsted ahead of their annual general meeting last week.

"It was amazing," said Jamie afterwards. "It definitely made my day - it was something I never thought I'd be able to do. I even said to her 'I can't believe this is happening.'

You may also want to watch:

"She was amazingly warm - I went to shake her hand and she just gave me a big hug instead. I've been a fan since the late 90's - I really like her character Jackie Bradley because she's feisty like me. We talked about Heartbeat and how my nan, who's 82, and aunty visit the set near Whitby every year and loads of other things, including my nine tattoos, which she loved. It was just lovely of her to make time to come and chat to me."

In response to messages from Fiona, nine other Heartbeat cast members past and present have been sending Jamie personal videos, saying hello and wishing him well, including Tricia Penrose, who plays Heartbeat sweetheart Gina Bellamy, and Joe McFadden, aka PC Joe Mason.

Jamie said: "It's been crazy seeing all the faces I recognise saying hello to me, it's made my year!"

Fiona also addressed hospice patrons, association members, supporters, trustees, volunteers and staff, speaking with heartfelt candour about the hospice's "invaluable, exceptional and seamless" care for her late father, Gordon, from Kings Langley.

"The peace that came from dad being cared for at St Francis was immeasurable," she said.

"The excellence was across the board, the empathy and compassion was from each and every member of staff at all times from the gardeners, cleaners and volunteers to the physios, community team, wonderful nurses, consultants and chaplain. All of them took their time and gave their respect and patience to dad and to all of us."

Most Read

Families pay tribute to man and woman killed in St Albans crash

Families have paid tribute to Tony Southwood from St Albans and Gillian Agnes Williams from Dunstable, who were both killed in a crash on Redbourn Road. Picture: Herts police

St Albans’ spectacular space themed fireworks display at Verulamium Park

The St Albans 2019 fireworks specacular will take place at Verulamium Park on Saturday, November 2. Picture: Pink Soul.

Cadbury’s choose St Albans to film Christmas campaign

The pop-up Cadbury's stall in Market Place, St Albans.

Pub crawl map launched to save St Albans pubs

Left to right: Mandy McNeil, vice chair of Save St Albans Pubs, Dylans and The Boot landlord Sean Hughes, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks landlord Christo Tofalli, Lib Dem candidate Daisy Cooper and White Lion pub events manager Alicia Nelson with the St Albans pub crawl map. Picture: Loudbird PR

St Albans hero visited by TV crew

Wendy Seabrook was surprised by a TV crew from Friday, October 25.Picture: Supplied.

Most Read

Families pay tribute to man and woman killed in St Albans crash

Families have paid tribute to Tony Southwood from St Albans and Gillian Agnes Williams from Dunstable, who were both killed in a crash on Redbourn Road. Picture: Herts police

St Albans’ spectacular space themed fireworks display at Verulamium Park

The St Albans 2019 fireworks specacular will take place at Verulamium Park on Saturday, November 2. Picture: Pink Soul.

Cadbury’s choose St Albans to film Christmas campaign

The pop-up Cadbury's stall in Market Place, St Albans.

Pub crawl map launched to save St Albans pubs

Left to right: Mandy McNeil, vice chair of Save St Albans Pubs, Dylans and The Boot landlord Sean Hughes, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks landlord Christo Tofalli, Lib Dem candidate Daisy Cooper and White Lion pub events manager Alicia Nelson with the St Albans pub crawl map. Picture: Loudbird PR

St Albans hero visited by TV crew

Wendy Seabrook was surprised by a TV crew from Friday, October 25.Picture: Supplied.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Harpenden heart failure patient enjoys surprise visit from Heartbeat actor

Heartbeat star Fiona Dolman with Harpenden fan Jamie Wilding.

St Albans woman publishes book about flood

Suzi Clark of Park Street, St Albans, has published her first book 'Butterflies and Baked Beans'. Picture: John Detre

St Albans illustrator shortlisted for Waterstones Book of the Year

St Albans-based illustrator Grace Easton worked on 'Prisoners of Geography: Our World Explained in 12 Simple Maps', which has been shortlisted for Waterstones Book of the Year. Picture: Waterstones

Travelling on Thameslink services tomorrow? Beware of speed restrictions due to high winds

Rail operator Govia Thameslink is warning passengers that Thameslink, Gatewick Express and Southern services could see emergency speed restrictions in place tomorrow due to high winds. Picture: Danny Loo

Harpenden trespassing incident causing train delays between London St Pancras and Luton

A trespasser on the Thameslink line near Harpenden is causing delays between St Albans City and Luton this evening. Picture: Danny Loo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists