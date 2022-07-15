News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Chiswell Green hosts hearing dog fund-raiser

Laura Bill

Published: 10:49 AM July 15, 2022
A fundraising day for Herts Hearing Dogs is taking place on July 24.

A fundraising day for Herts Hearing Dogs is taking place on July 24. - Credit: Archant

A fundraising day marking 40 years of Hertfordshire Hearing Dogs for Deaf People is taking place next weekend.

The event will be at Greenwood Park on Sunday July 24 from 12noon to 4.30pm.

It will include a dog show, a cake stall, vintage cars, a soft toy tombola, a bring and buy stall and representatives from Herts police and fire and rescue, operational needs permitting.

Registration for the dog show is from 11.30am and the actual show will start at 1pm.

Hearing dogs are dogs which support people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

They spend just under a year being trained by a fully-supported volunteer.

In that time they learn socialisation, obedience, some commands and later on a sequence called SoundWork, which enables them to be able to alert deaf people to noises such as an oven timer, a smoke alarm or a doorbell.

