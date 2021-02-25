Have your say on hospital redevelopments in our area

Published: 5:15 PM February 25, 2021

Monday's public meeting is part of West Herts Hospitals Trust's Your Care, Your Views initiative

West Herts Hospitals NHS Trust (WHHT) is launching a series of public meetings to give people a chance to have their say on hospital developments.

The meetings are part of the trust's Your Care, Your Views engagement programme that was rolled out on February 18. It aims to gather feedback from patients, carers, staff and local residents on the plans to redesign services.

An hour-long meeting will kick off the consultation at 6pm on Monday, March 1.

Monday's meeting will allow the trust to inform the public of their proposals to deliver new services at St Albans City Hospital, as well as Watford General and Hemel Hempstead.

The proposal is for each hospital to have a clearly defined role, with St Albans City being the centre for planned surgery and cancer care. Urgent care services and some outpatient services will be provided at all three sites.

Under the plans, emergency, inpatient and complex care will remain at Watford, and Hemel Hempstead Hospital will be the centre for planned medical care and long term conditions.

Residents can also share their views by taking part in the Your Care, Your Views survey and by joining a stakeholder group.

For further details about the meeting on March 1, visit the trust’s website.