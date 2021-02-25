News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Health

Have your say on hospital redevelopments in our area

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 5:15 PM February 25, 2021   
Community hospital wards are closing at St Albans City.

Monday's public meeting is part of West Herts Hospitals Trust's Your Care, Your Views initiative - Credit: Archant

West Herts Hospitals NHS Trust (WHHT) is launching a series of public meetings to give people a chance to have their say on hospital developments.

The meetings are part of the trust's Your Care, Your Views engagement programme that was rolled out on February 18. It aims to gather feedback from patients, carers, staff and local residents on the plans to redesign services.

An hour-long meeting will kick off the consultation at 6pm on Monday, March 1.

Monday's meeting will allow the trust to inform the public of their proposals to deliver new services at St Albans City Hospital, as well as Watford General and Hemel Hempstead.

The proposal is for each hospital to have a clearly defined role, with St Albans City being the centre for planned surgery and cancer care. Urgent care services and some outpatient services will be provided at all three sites.

Under the plans, emergency, inpatient and complex care will remain at Watford, and Hemel Hempstead Hospital will be the centre for planned medical care and long term conditions.

Residents can also share their views by taking part in the Your Care, Your Views survey and by joining a stakeholder group.

For further details about the meeting on March 1, visit the trust’s website.

You may also want to watch:

NHS
St Albans City Hospital
Watford General Hospital
St Albans News
Watford News
Hemel Hempstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

The latest court results from the St Albans area

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Kathleen Jarman (nee Burgess) celebrated her 100th birthday on  February 12

Woman celebrates 100th birthday in lockdown with champagne toast

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Batchwood Hall

Coronavirus

COVID figures decline for St Albans district

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Inside the Batchwood vaccination centre.

Matt Hancock

Batchwood Hall is one of best performing vaccination centres in Britain

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus