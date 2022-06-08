St Albans cycle spinathon helps fund medical research for children

More than 150 cyclists spent up to 13 hours in the saddle for a charity spinathon in aid of Action Medical Research for Children.

The event was organised by award-winning group exercise instructor Jo Hancock at Westminster Lodge in St Albans, and included past teachers and members, first time cyclists, session cyclists, senior and junior cyclists with nine instructors leading the way, providing instruction and inspiration.

It raised £3,620 for the charity, funding vital research to help defeat the diseases that devastate the lives of sick and disabled babies, children and young people.

Jo Hancock said: “I am not sure I can summarise it – it was such a magical event, with so many human moments! Most excitingly, I’d like to give a shout out to Lisa Beg, Helly Sawyer and Sarah Parsons who completed all 13 hours."

Jo and her team, including Chloe Ledger, Fiona Forster and Katie Harris, will also be taking part in the Race the Sun: Dawn to Dusk Brecon Challenge on Saturday for the same charity.

This challenge will see teams of four taking part in an extremely tough dawn to dusk event where they will navigate a two mile course on Derwent Water, summit Pen Y Fan - the highest mountain in the Brecon Beacons with an altitude of 886m - and finish with a 55 mile cycle around the incredible winding lanes of the Brecons.

For more information on the Dawn to Dusk Brecon Challenge, or to donate, please go to: justgiving.com/team/Lodge22