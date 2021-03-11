Hospital trust invites public to quiz senior doctors on redevelopment plans

Published: 4:03 PM March 11, 2021

There's been a lot of information floating around about proposed hospital redevelopments that will affect Watford General, St Albans City and Hemel Hempstead hospitals - but do you understand what's happening?

West Herts Hospitals Trust is welcoming the general public to find out more the planned refurbishments from their very own senior doctors, and quiz them on plans for new services.

As part of the trust's 'Your Care, Your Views' public engagement programme, West Herts NHS Trust sets out proposals for the services they provide from their hospitals.

Every day from March 8 to March 23, staff from West Herts hospitals will hosting meetings detailing plans for the future of their services across the trust.

Tonight, gastroenterologist and clinical lead of endoscopy Dr Alistair King Consultant will lead a session outlining the model of care at St Albans City Hospital.

Recordings of each engagement meeting are also available to watch back online.

The trust's chief medical officer Dr Mike van der Watt said: "We remain committed to transforming the site at Watford and in making significant improvements to our other hospitals."

A schedule detailing each meeting and how to join is available here.