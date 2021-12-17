Medical milestone: Harpenden vax centre marks 50,000 jabs

As the Covid booster programme continues gathering pace across the country, the team in Harpenden is celebrating reaching the milestone of 50,000 vaccinations.

The Harpenden Health PCN (Primary Care Network) - which includes Davenport House Surgery, the Village Surgery and the Elms Medical Practice - began its COVID-19 vaccination programme at Harpenden Public Halls on January 13.

Its phenomenal number of vaccinations is possible thanks to overwhelming support from The Harpenden Trust, the volunteer vaccinators and pharmacists from across the community, Harpenden Town Council, other local organisations and businesses and of course, the patients.

The 50,000 vaccination jabs milestone was possible thanks to the combined efforts of everyone in Harpenden. - Credit: Harpenden Health PCN

Dr Bethan Rees, clinical director of the PCN and a member of Elms Medical Practice, said: “It has been a true community collaboration in response to the pandemic and something that we are immensely proud of."

Dr Tania Goodwin from the Village Surgery said: “With the current Covid situation and despite the increased pressures on primary care during the winter months, we have decided to continue the vaccination programme into 2022. We are grateful to all those GP practice staff and volunteers who make it possible each week and look forward to inviting our patients for their booster doses as soon as possible.”

Harpenden PCN vaccination centre manager Hayley Geurts added: “Working alongside the GPs, practice managers, practice staff and community volunteers is such an honour and privilege. At the very heart of the centre is a strong desire to bring hope to our community, through the vaccinations of course, but also through the smiling eyes of our welcoming volunteers, the laughter of friends spotted in the waiting area and the exceptional care given by each GP, nurse, pharmacist or vaccinator. It’s truly a wonderful place to work.”

The Harpenden PCN Vaccination Centre has also risen to the Prime Minister's challenge to administer a booster vaccine to all adults before the end of 2021. They will be setting up pop up walk-in clinics, dependant upon vaccine delivery, in the coming weeks to help as much as they can in this nationwide effort.

In January they are hoping for their regular clinics to resume, wherein Harpenden registered patients will receive a text invitation from their GP surgery to allow them to book an appointment for the booster dose. The Public Halls is a local vaccination centre, run by local GPs, which is not available on the NHS national booking system. Please check the @HarpendenHealthPCN social media pages for their next opening dates and times.