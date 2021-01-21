Herts and West Essex boast highest vaccination figures in East of England

Published: 4:38 PM January 21, 2021

More than 115,000 people in Hertfordshire and West Essex have received either one or both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, the latest data shows.

The latest weekly figures break down data by NHS areas for the first time. Of the six integrated care systems that cover the East of England, our local NHS provider has vaccinated more than any other in the region.

Herts and West Essex NHS, which serves a population of 1.6 million people, has vaccinated 115,304 as of January 17.

Of those vaccinated, 50,815 people aged over 80 have received the first dose of either a Pfizer/BioNTech or Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, with a further 13,995 in the same age bracket having both doses administered.

Of those under 80, which include those over 70 and the clinically vulnerable who have been called for their jab, along with some key workers and NHS staff, 47,623 people have also had the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, as well as a further 2,874 having a second dose.

That means 66.3 per cent of Herts and West Essex's over 80s have had their first jab, with an additional 18.3 per cent, totalling 84.6 per cent.

A further 3.6 per cent of the area's under 80s have also received either one or two doses of a vaccine.