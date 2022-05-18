St Albans Mayor's Triathlon boost for Youth Talk

Mayor Cllr Edgar Hill and his consort Caroline Lee with contestants in the Mayor's Triathlon event. - Credit: Westminster Lodge

St Albans' fifth Mayor's Triathlon has raised £3,000 for a young people's mental health charity.

Mayor Cllr Edgar Hill and his consort Caroline Lee both took part in the event, along with 50 other competitors of all ages and abilities, who had to cycle, swim and run in order to complete the challenge.

The money raised will go to provide Youth Talk, which offers free counselling sessions for youngsters in the community who are struggling with their mental health.

Westminster Lodge general manager Lesley Garner said: "The atmosphere was absolutely brilliant at this event and everyone who took part was buzzing with excitement. There was so much support from friends and fellow competitors for each triathlete and a lot of money raised for a fabulous cause. We are so proud of everyone."

Peter Barker from Youth Talk, Westminster Lodge general manager Lesley Garner, Caroline Lee and Mayor Cllr Edgar Hill. - Credit: Westminster Lodge

Rachel Simkin, of Youth Talk, added: "We are hugely grateful to Edgar and Caroline for introducing Youth Talk to Westminster Lodge, who have been so supportive to Youth Talk. Thanks also to Morgan Sindall for their sponsorship and the big staff team from Debenhams Ottoway. It was a great day!"

It's not too late to donate and help provide local young people with free, confidential counselling - you can go to youthtalk.org.uk/donate