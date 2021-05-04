Therapist offers treatments to raise funds for Mind

Published: 11:00 AM May 4, 2021 Updated: 11:09 AM May 4, 2021

Therapist Nadya Giffen is donating a percentage of her fees to Mind in Mid Herts. - Credit: Nadya Giffen

A St Albans therapist is fundraising for a mental health charity which helped her best friend through her darkest days.

Nadya Giffen, who runs a therapy studio in The Quadrant, Marshalswick, is donating a percentage of her fees for massage and reflexology sessions to Mind in Mid Herts.

She explained why she was inspired to help: "I first heard about Mind In Mid Herts when my dearest friend Shona needed their services a few years ago.

"I will always be grateful for help they gave her and also for the help they give to so many others. This is one of the main reason I have continued to support this wonderful charity and the amazing work they do.

"Fast forward to lockdown. It has been a difficult year for so many, and as a result more people have been suffering with their mental health, in particular during the winter months. A lot of charities have been impacted by lockdown restrictions which is another reason I have wanted to carry on supporting them.

"During the winter lockdown, I decided to use my skills as an instructor to teach online classes in return for donations to Mind In Mid Herts.

"With lockdown easing and gyms reopening I am winding down my online classes but am keen to continue supporting Mind in Mid Herts through my work as a complementary therapist.

"We know the positive effect massage has on the mind and body, in bringing stress levels down and promoting feelings of well being.

"Mental Health Awareness Week is coming up in May and as its theme is nature and the environment I have chosen aromatherapy massage and reflexology."

Adele Hemmings from Mind in Mid Herts said: "We have seen our referrals double in the last three months and therefore we depend on our supporters such as Nadya to help us meet the growing need of the community.

"Being a local mind we are responsible for our own funding, therefore every penny Nadya raises for us will go back into supporting the people of Hertfordshire. Thank you Nadya for your ongoing support especially during the pandemic."

For every aromatherapy massage with Nadya booked between May 10-June 10 Mind will receive £20 and for every aroma reflexology treatment booked they will receive £15.



Anyone wanting to book can contact me via email contact@nadyagiffentherapies.co.uk or by calling 01727 865737.