Survey: How do you feel about the end of Covid restrictions?

Laura Bill

Published: 10:41 AM February 25, 2022
Will you still be wearing your facemask now Covid restrictions have lifted?

Will you still be wearing your facemask now Covid restrictions have lifted? - Credit: PA

Have you ditched your facemask and bottle of hand sanitiser? Do you think the pandemic is history following the lifting of the remaining Covid restrictions?

We have now seen the end of mandatory self-isolation and free testing but also a shift in how the country will begin to view the virus.

With millions having received three doses of the vaccine and plans for those most vulnerable to receive a fourth, COVID-19 will soon be treated like any other infectious disease.

We want to know how readers across Hertfordshire feel as the country emerges from the pandemic and begins to live with Covid.

By filling in the short survey below, you can help us provide an accurate picture of how the county is feeling now restrictions have been lifted.

Let us know your thoughts by filling the simple survey below and the results will be published on this website and a future edition of the newspaper.

